CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating at least three attempted carjackings, only one of which was successful before the offenders were caught, that happened within 20 minutes of each other Tuesday evening in the Gold Coast neighborhood on the city’s near North Side.

One of the attempted carjackings took place on the same block as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s mansion on N. Astor St.

Police say all three incidents occurred between 7:30 and 8 p.m. and involved two armed men, who managed to get to the South Side in the one vehicle they successfully stole before both were taken into custody later Tuesday evening.

In the first two incidents, police say, the men failed in their carjacking attempts — once because they were scared away and once because they could not drive a manual transmission — before they were arrested after stealing a 2019 Nissan Sentra in the third incident.

In the first incident, police say, a 26-year-old female was entering her vehicle in the 1500 block of N. State Parkway when two men approached and demanded her keys and property. The woman was pushed to the ground and kicked several times, but police say a passing vehicle startled the men, so they exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The victim refused medical treatment.

In the second incident, according to police, a 41-year-old man was sitting in his Audi sedan in the 1400 block of N. Astor St., right by Pritzker’s mansion, when the men entered the vehicle and demanded the man’s wallet. The victim, who was not injured, complied. The would-be carjackers then attempted to drive off, but their attempt was unsuccessful because they could not drive the manual transmission.

Finally, in the third incident, police say a 33-year-old man was delivering food and left his 2019 Nissan Sentra running in the 1000 block of N. Lake Shore Dr. The carjackers approached on foot and pointed a handgun at the man, who was not injured, before fleeing in the Sentra.

The men were finally arrested in the 7000 block of S. Wood St. in the Englewood neighborhood and identified as the offenders in all three attempted carjackings. The stolen Sentra was also recovered.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incidents.