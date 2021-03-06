Two injured in drive-by shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man and a 27-year-old man are injured following a shooting in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood Saturday, according to police.

Police said the two men were on the front porch of a residence in the 6300 block of South Elizabeth Avenue at approximately 4:45 p.m. when an unknown car pulled up and an occupant inside opened fire.

The 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital.

The 27-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the right leg and back side and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation.