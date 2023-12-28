CHICAGO — Two people were hurt after a hit-and-run incident late Wednesday night caused a car to hit a church in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the city’s West Side.

Chicago police were called to the 4100 block of W. Harrison St. at approximately 11 p.m. for a reported crash. Police say the driver of a gray Dodge Durango struck a black Impala in traffic, which caused the Impala to hit a church.

The driver of the Durango then fled the scene, police say.

Two people in the Impala were taken to the hospital by the Chicago Fire Department with non-life-threatening injuries. Nobody is in custody, and police are investigating.