Two Chicago teens in critical condition in violent start to weekend

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old girl is on life support at Comer Children’s Hospital after being shot in the head Wednesday night.

14-year-old Savanah Quintero was leaving a corner store near the intersection of West 48th Street and South Wood Street with her boyfriend, walking her dog on the sidewalk when three men approached.

According to Alderman Raymond Lopez, one of the perpetrators asked the teen of her gang affiliation before opening fire.

“They’re just heartbroken. Right about now it seems like it’s just a matter of time or hours,” community activist and crisis responder Andrew Holmes said.

Holmes also visited the family of 15-year-old Jessica Camacho of Cicero, who was shot in a car on Lake Shore Drive near Buckingham Fountain at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

She was visiting Chicago for her mother’s birthday. As the family was driving back home, a red Ford Expedition pulled up at a red light and an occupant inside opened fire.

The violence coincides with National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which saw community members gather at King High School in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood for a ‘Stand Up to Violence’ event.

The event is inspired by Hidiya Pendleton, who would now be 24 years old. Pendleton was shot and killed in Chicago in 2013.