Two Chicago police officers shot amid pursuit in Lyons

CHICAGO — Two police officers were shot in suburban Lyons Wednesday night.

Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Chicago police Supt. David Brown said both officers suffered gunshot wounds to the arm.

From a source: CPD got a “plate reader hit” on a car at 700 LSD. The suspect was Wanted for double homicide. The cops 'followed' it and a tactical officers backed them up. The encounter occurred at 8050 W. Ogden. @WGNNews — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) October 21, 2021

Around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the 8000 block of Ogden Ave., near a Citgo gas station, following reports of a shooting. According to the Village of Lyons, a Chicago police chase down Ogden Avenue led to an exchange of gunfire.

Brown later said at a press conference that officers tailed the suspect car in regards to a homicide investigation.

Authorities rushed the wounded officers to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn.







Chicago police officers wait outside MacNeal Hospital after two CPD officers were shot in Lyons.

Officials said Ogden Ave. is closed from Joliet Ave. to Lawndale Ave. due to an ongoing investigation.

Two suspects, a male and a female, are in custody at this time. Additionally, authorities recovered a gun at the scene and said no threat remains to the community.