OAK PARK, Ill. — Two Chicago residents have been charged in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe at an Oak Park gas station.

Kenneth Elliot, 21, and his 17-year-old sister, Adrianna Vanzant, were taken into custody Thursday.

Police said Elliott and Vanzant were armed with handguns when they approached Logan-Bledsoe from behind and opened fire in a BP gas station parking lot at 100 Chicago Ave. around 1:50 a.m. on June 22.

Police said Vanzant fled the scene in Logan-Bledsoe’s car while Elliot fled in a separate vehicle. Logan-Bledsoe’s car was later found in the 200 block of North Kilbourn Avenue.

“While nothing can undo the tragic events that played out the morning of June 22, apprehending the individuals responsible for this senseless murder will hopefully provide some closure for Ms. Logan-Bledsoe’s family, friends and the entire community,” Interim Police Chief Shatonya Johnson said in a press release Friday.

Elliot was scheduled to appear Friday morning in the Fourth Municipal District Court. Vanzant was transferred to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center and is expected to appear in bond court via Zoom on Friday. Vanzant is being tried as an adult due to the nature of the crime.