Two charged in 2020 murder of 29-year-old Chicago man

CHICAGO – Two people have been charged in the Oct. 2020 murder of a 29-year-old man, Chicago police announced Sunday.

Collena Nance, 27, of 2900 block of North Harding Avenue and Giuseppe Indelicato, 37, of the 6000 block of W. Cermak Road was arrested Saturday in the 10000 block of W. O’Hare St.

Giuseppe Indelicato

Collena Nance

Both are accused of causing the death of a 29-year-old man on October 18, 2020, in the 3100 block of W. Walton.

The offenders were taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Both are due in court on Tuesday.