CHICAGO — A well-being call from a neighbor led Chicago police to the deceased bodies of a man, 70, and a woman, 66, inside a home early Wednesday morning in the Avondale neighborhood on the city’s North Side.

Police began their investigation Tuesday night, telling WGN they responded to a call for a well-being check in the 3300 block of N. Central Park Ave. from a tenant concerned about their neighbors.

Police say they gained entry to the home through the rear door, where they found the two bodies, both deceased.

Police did not say how long they believe the bodies were dead inside the home, but they did say there were no signs of trauma.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.