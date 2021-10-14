Truck driver charged with aggravated DUI after deadly crash on Kennedy involving 7 vehicles

CHICAGO — A truck driver was charged with an aggravated DUI after a deadly crash on the Kennedy late Sunday.

Police said the crash occurred on I-90 northbound near Natoma Avenue at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Illinois State Police arrested Reny Ramirez Orts, 42, of Tampa, for an aggravated DUI resulting in death following the crash.

Police said Ramirez Orts was traveling northbound on the Kennedy when he allegedly failed to reduce speed and caused a chain-reaction crash involving a total of seven vehicles.

Picture of the scene

Ramirez Orts, who was driving a white 2016 freightliner with a Penske logo on it, was charged on Tuesday and suffered non life-threatening injuries following the crash.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash became engulfed in flames and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.