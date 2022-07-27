CHICAGO — Two people were critically wounded Wednesday in a triple shooting on Chicago’s West Side.

Around 4:15 p.m., authorities responding to the 4800 block of W. Lake located three people suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, the victims were walking down the street when an unknown vehicle approached and two occupants exited the car and opened fire.

First responders transported the following:

A 42-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the back, leg and abdomen arrived at Stroger hospital in critical condition.

A 48-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh arrived at Stroger in critical condition.

A 43-year-old male who sustained a gunshot wound to an unknown part of the body arrived at Mt. Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition.

Police announced no arrest(s) in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.