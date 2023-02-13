CHICAGO – Passengers were forced to evacuate a CTA Red Line train at Garfield station after a verbal altercation led to gunfire.

Around 5:20 p.m. Monday, in the 200 block of W. Garfield Blvd., a 25-year-old male victim was on the southbound traveling train when he got involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown male offender.

According to police, the offender displayed a firearm and shot at the victim. No one was struck, however.

The offender fled the scene.

Due to a police investigation, Red Line trains were temporarily suspended between 47th and 63rd.

Full service has since resumed.

SkyCam9 was over the scene and spotted an ambulance just outside the Garfield station entrance