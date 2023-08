CHICAGO — A tow truck driver was shot while traveling in his vehicle on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West Cermak in the South Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said a 35-year-old man was driving his tow truck when he heard shots fired and felt pain. The man sustained a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.