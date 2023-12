CHICAGO — A tow truck driver was shot multiple times Thursday night on the inbound Eisenhower.

At around 10:55 p.m., officers responded to the report of an expressway shooting in the inbound lanes of the Eisenhower near California Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a tow truck parked on the right shoulder. The driver was shot multiple times and was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Lanes were reopened at around 12:55 a.m.