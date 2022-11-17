CHICAGO — The tow-truck driver who was shot and killed while driving to work in the City’s West Loop on Monday was identified by medical examiners.

49-year-old Hector Negron, who was fatally shot, has left behind a family of five children and seven grandchildren.

“With heavy and broken hearts, we have created this fundraiser in memory and support of the remarkable man my father, Hector “Tow Daddy” Negron, was,” Hector’s son, Jonny Negron, wrote on the GoFundMe fundraiser he created Wednesday.

“He was a fantastic father to all of his children, as well as a beloved son.”

All donations raised will go toward funeral, medical, and household expenses, according to GoFundMe.