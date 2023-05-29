CHICAGO — At least 47 people were shot across Chicago over the holiday weekend — including three teenagers and two toddlers.

Of the 47 shootings, nine victims died from their injures.

According to police, two 2-year-old children were shot in separate incidents on Saturday evening.

One of the shootings happened in the 7900 block of South Hermitage just before 11 p.m. and another occurred in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace around 6 p.m. Saturday. Both incidents involved the children accidentally discharging a firearm they were playing with.

One victim was struck in the forearm and the other was struck in the hand. Both were transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

These two incidents are part of a list of more than 40 shootings since around 5 p.m. Friday.

The weekend violence began Friday evening with shots fired at North Avenue Beach. The shootings continued throughout the weekend, keeping police and first responders busy.

Overall, shootings are down 9 percent so far in 2023 compared to last year.