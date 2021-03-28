Three people injured in South Side shooting

A police tape marks the perimeter of a crime scene where a man was killed by gun fire in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 21, 2019. – Violence in Mexico, besieged by bloodthirsty drug cartels that also engage in fuel theft, extortion and kidnapping, reached a new record during the first quarter of 2019 with 8,493 murders, according to official figures released on the weekend of April 20-21. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Three people were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood late Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the three victims, a 34-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were in the 8700 block of South Wood Street at approximately 11:35 p.m. when multiple unknown perpetrators opened fire.

The 34-year-old man sustained one gunshot wound to the leg, while the 31-year-old woman and 46-year-old man both sustained gunshot wounds to their backsides.

All three victims were listed in stable condition prior to transport to Christ Hospital.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.