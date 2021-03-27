Three men injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — Three men were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said a 42-year-old man, 54-year-old man and 64-year-old man were near the sidewalk in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue at approximately 12:10 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain.

The 42-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the back and was treated and released at the scene.

The 54-year-old man and 64-year-old man both sustained lower body gunshot wounds and were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.