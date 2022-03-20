CHICAGO — Three juveniles have been arrested and charged in connection with a carjacking of a 50-year-old man on the city’s West Side, police said.

The incident occurred Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard. The trio was arrested hours later in the 3500 block of West Adams Street.

A 12-year-old boy was charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one felony count of possession of a lost credit/debit card and one felony count of forgery.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

There is currently no further information.