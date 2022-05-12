CHICAGO — Three children, including a 3-year-old, were among 14 people shot overnight in Chicago.

The children who were shot were wounded in separate shootings within six hours apart. Police said one incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the 1300 block of W. 76th Street. A 31-year-old woman was outside with a 3-year-old girl when gunfire erupted. The little girl was shot multiple times in the leg. The woman, who is the child’s aunt, was shot in the foot.

The girl was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where she is listed in fair condition. The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she is listed in good condition.

Around 5:45 p.m., four people were traveling in a vehicle when they heard gunshots and felt pain. An 11-year-old boy was shot in the arm and a 6-year-old was shot in the forearm.

They were both transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where they are listed in good condition.

Police did not give a description of the suspects in either of the shooting incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to immediately contact Chicago police.