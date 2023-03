A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A Thornton’s gas station was robbed in the Brighton Park neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to police reports, two armed men entered the gas station at the 3400 block of South California Avenue around 2:59 a.m. and approached the clerk, demanding to open the register.

Police say the clerk complied and both men fled the scene in a dark colored SUV.

There were no reported injuries and police are investigating the incident.