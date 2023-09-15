CHICAGO — Another man has been charged with the murder of Ashley Griggs, who is the mother of Ohio State freshman wide receiver Carnell Tate.

On the morning of July 16 at around 2 a.m., CPD responded to the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard, located in Garfield Park, on the report of a shooting involving multiple victims.

Police at the scene located five people suffering from various gunshot wounds, including Ashley Griggs, 41. Griggs died as a result of the shooting.

The other four victims were transported in fair condition.

Lopez is the third man charged in connection to the shooting. He was taken into custody on Tuesday in Peoria and is facing first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Last month, Chicago police announced that Manuel Bahamon, 22, of Chicago, and Ismael Lozada, 23, of Elmwood Park, were charged in connection with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Bahamon was arrested in the 3100 block of North Sayre and Lozada was arrested in the 6500 block of West Montrose in Harwood Heights.

Griggs is the mother of highly-touted Ohio State freshman wide receiver Carnell Tate. He attended Marist High School before transferring to the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida for his last two years of school.