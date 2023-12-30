CHICAGO — Police are offering a warning to the public after two people were robbed on the South Side while trying to purchase game consoles advertised on social media.

According to Chicago police, both robberies happened in the 4000 block of South Federal Street in Grand Boulevard in late December.

Officers say during each robbery, the victim organized a meet-up to purchase an Xbox console that was put up for sale on a social media site, but when they arrived at the location, they were held up at gunpoint and robbed by one or two men.

Officers did not provide details on what social media platforms were used to set up the sales.

Police say the first robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and the second robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

Police advise the public to remain aware of their surroundings and stay free from distractions. According to officers, anyone who is confronted by an assailant should try to remain calm.

Authorities warn the public never to pursue a fleeing assailant and instead work to remember any unique physical characteristics of the offenders.

Police say those who fall victim or witness a crime should call 911 immediately and provide authorities with a detailed description of the offenders.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact CPD Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.