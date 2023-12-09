CHICAGO — Police are offering a warning to the public after several people were robbed while trying to purchase cell phones from Facebook Marketplace sellers on the West Side.

According to Chicago police, the robberies happened between Nov. 25 and Dec. 4 in the city’s Austin and Garfield Park neighborhoods.

Officers provided a list of the locations and times that the robberies took place:

5400 block of West Washington Boulevard in Austin at 12:28 p.m. on Nov. 25.

3700 Block of West Arthington Street in Garfield Park at 4:25 p.m. on Dec. 2.

3700 Block of West Arthington Street in Garfield Park at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.

3700 Block of West Arthington Street in Garfield Park between 7:40 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Officers say during each robbery, the victim agreed to meet a Facebook Marketplace seller at an address to purchase a cell phone, but when the victim arrived at the location, they were held up at gunpoint and robbed. Police say during one of the robberies, a victim was chased from the location.

Police provided the following descriptions of the three individuals who are believed to have been involved in the robberies:

A man who is believed to be between 25 and 35 years of age, standing between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

A man with a chipped front left tooth who is believed to stand around 5-foot-10 and weigh around 330 pounds.

A man with a tattoo on his face who is believed to be between 20 and 30 years of age, standing between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet tall, weighing around 150 pounds.

Police advise the public to remain aware of their surroundings and stay free from distractions. According to officers, anyone who is confronted by an assailant should try to remain calm.

Authorities warn the public never to pursue a fleeing assailant and instead work to remember any unique physical characteristics of the offenders.

Police say those who fall victim or witness a crime should call 911 immediately and provide authorities with a detailed description of the offenders.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact CPD Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.