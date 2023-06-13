CHICAGO — Three people are accused of breaking into a Portage Park dealership early Tuesday morning and stealing a total of six cars, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Around 3:30 a.m., three people broke a window to get into the City Volkswagen of Chicago dealership in the 5300 block of West Irving Park Road, according to police. The people, identified as three males, then stole three cars.

About an hour and a half later, the group returned and stole three more cars, according to police.

No one has been arrested yet.

The incidents are still under investigation by Area 5 detectives.