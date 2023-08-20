CHICAGO — Police are investigating a robbery at a Prada store near the Magnificent Mile on Sunday.

Chicago police say it happened just before 1 p.m. at the store located near North Rush Street and East Oak Street.

According to police, at least six people, who were all wearing masks and gloves, entered the store and stole property.

Police say no employees or shoppers were injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information can file an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com

An investigation is underway, but police say nobody is currently in custody.