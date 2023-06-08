CHICAGO — A brazen theft caught on camera in Ravenswood has puzzled some plant lovers.

Video obtained by WGN News shows an unidentified man stealing potted herbs — not once, but twice — from the porch of a home in the 4900 block of N. Winchester Ave. last Friday around 3:10 a.m.

Security footage captures a man sitting on the home’s front steps and seemingly scanning the surrounding area before snatching two potted plants. The man later returns to the house to steal two more plants.

Block Club Chicago reports the man made off with potted basil, dill, thyme, and lettuce.

CPD detectives are investigating.