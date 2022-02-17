Testimony in fitness trial of Marcus Floyd focuses on medical attention after shootout

CHICAGO — Testimony continued Thursday in the mental fitness trial of a man convicted in killing of a CPD officer in 2010.

Thomas Wortham IV was off-duty in 2010, when Marcus Floyd and three others tried to rob him in Chatham.

Floyd survived the ensuing shootout with Wortham’s father, a retired CPD sergeant who witnessed the attempted robbery.

Floyd’s attorney argued that mental health assessments performed by jail psychologists were inadequate. He presented expert witnesses who testified that Floyd was left with severe brain damage and amnesia and therefore unable to assist in his own defense.

Prosecutors countered by saying Floyd received immediate emergency intervention and claim the law is not enough to excuse a defendant’s behavior.

“This is a nation of laws and we’re asking you to follow the law,” Cook County Assistant attorney Mary Jo Murtaugh said. “Based on the totality of evidence, the defendant, Marcus Floyd, was fit to stand trial in 2015.”

An appeals judge ordered the new trial in 2019.

Wortham’s family, friends and CPD colleagues said the retroactive fitness trial is opening up old wounds. Many continued to show up Thursday