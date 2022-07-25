CHICAGO — Authorities say a group of teens wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night drove to a nearby police station for help.

According to police, sometime after 9 p.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound in the 500 block of Garfield came under attack when an occupant from another car opened fire. Police say the shooting victims were able to make their way to the 2nd District Police Station in the 5100 block of S. Wentworth Ave. for help.

Police said a 15-year-old male was transported to Comers Children’s Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the face and neck.

First responders took a 17-year-old girl to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

First responders also took an 18-year-old male to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the shoulder.

Police announced no arrests in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.