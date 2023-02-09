CHICAGO — Two teenagers, 15 and 16, were arrested and charged when police discovered they were in possession of weapons at a CTA train stop near the Loop Thursday morning.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy is facing a felony count of unlawful use of weapon and another teen, 16, faces a felony of aggravated unlawful use of weapon. The 16-year-old was also cited for smoking on the CTA.

Police say the two boys were arrested in the 100 block of North State street when minutes earlier, police conducted a platform check and witnessed the two teenagers and one of them smoking on the train.

Police conducted a field interview at which time both teens were found in possession of firearms. Police say they recovered a ghost gun and rifle.

Both boys were placed into custody and charged accordingly. There is no other information available at this time.