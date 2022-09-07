CHICAGO — Two teenagers were shot on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

Police said a 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were inside a garage in the 2400 block of East 93rd Street, when they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain.

The boy was shot several times on the legs and the girl was also shot several times on the legs and once on the hand, police say.

Both teens were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where they are in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.