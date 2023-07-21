CHICAGO — The teenager hit by a jeep Monday in Hinsdale has died. Several others were hurt when the jeep then crashed into a sandwich shop.

Some people are leaving flowers and candles in a small memorial to the 14-year-old outside the sub shop that is still boarded up from Monday’s crash.

The 14-year-old whose name has not been made public yet was one of several people hurt Monday. A driver came out of the car wash across the street apparently losing control and crashing into the sandwich shop.

Three other people were also hit and are recovering from their injuries. According to social media, the teen was getting ready to join his three siblings at Bennet Academy this upcoming school year.

The Fuller family who owns the car was told WGN in a statement:

“The entire family is deeply saddened and shaken by this loss. We will continue to hold his family who has suffered an unimaginable tragedy in our hearts and prayers,”

It is unknown if the driver of the keep will face any charges.