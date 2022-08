CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man died Monday evening following a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police said the victim was sitting inside a vehicle when he was hit in the chest by gunfire in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue around 7:32 p.m.

The victim was originally taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said they have no one in custody as area detectives continue to investigate.