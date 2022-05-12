CHICAGO — A 16-year-old was charged with robbing an 82-year-old man at a Red Line train station, according to Chicago police.

Police said the teen was arrested Wednesday around 12:20 p.m. after being identified as the offender who just minutes earlier pushed an elderly man to the ground and stole his belongings on the Red Line train platform on the 800 block of North State Street.

The teen fled the scene but was arrested on the on the 100 block of East Huron Street shortly after and charged with felony robbery of a person over 60.

He is due in bond court Thursday.