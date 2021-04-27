Teen shot to death in Little Village ID’d

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Little Village Monday has been identified.

The Cook County medical examiner has identified the boy as Jorge Cruz. The Chicago Tribune reports he was a sophomore at Farragut Career Academy High School.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Drake. Cruz was walking down the street with a female when someone opened fire, striking him in the head.

Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said the female witnessed a small white vehicle flee the scene immediately following the shots.

Area Four detectives are investigating.