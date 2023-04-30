CHICAGO — A teen is dead after he was shot in the chest Sunday morning on the South Side of Chicago, according to police.

The 15-year-old boy was found shot in the chest around 9:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Michigan Avenue in the city’s Douglass neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

Police said they were originally called to the area to investigate the report of shots fired when they found the boy.

No one has been arrested yet.

The incident is still under investigation by Area One detectives. Anyone with information should contact them.