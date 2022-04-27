CHICAGO — A teenage boy was shot in the head on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of W. Jackson around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a teenager, between the ages of 15-18 years old, was outside when witnesses said a white van or truck pulled up and someone inside opened fire and fled the scene.

That teen was shot in the head. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.