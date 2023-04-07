CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is dead after he was shot during a fight Friday evening on the Northwest Side of Chicago, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue. This is in the city’s Dunning neighborhood.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the boy was in a fight with someone before they were shot at least once in the abdomen.

At this time, no one has been arrested in connection with the teen’s death.

The boy’s identity hasn’t been released at this time.

The incident is under investigation by Area Five detectives.