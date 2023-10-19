CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is seeking information after a 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted when a woman claimed to be a substitute teacher drove him to school.

According to police, a woman picked up the 15-year-old boy from a bus stop near the intersection of 111th Street and Wentworth in Chicago’s West Roseland neighborhood around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The woman first asked for directions to Cottage Grove then claimed to be a substitute teacher heading to Butler College Prep.

The teen told the woman he was a student at Corliss High School, which is at the same location as Butler College Prep. The woman then offered the 15-year-old a ride to school.

According to police, woman drove the teen to school where she allegedly made multiple sexual comments, advances, and attempted to unzip teen’s pants.

The 15-year-old swatted the woman’s hand away, but the woman attempted again to unzip teen’s pants.

The woman then dropped the 15-year-old off at Corliss High School. The teen told police that the woman continued driving towards 103rd Street without going into the schools.

She has been described as a black woman, 40-years-old, heavy set, wearing a tiger or animal print bonnet.

The woman was driving a black four door Mercedes Benz with silver trimming.

No license plate information has been provided.

The Chicago Police Department wants to remind the public to always be aware of your surroundings, report suspicious activity immediately, note any details or characteristics of offenders, and never approach the subject’s vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-492-3810.