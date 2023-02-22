CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy and a man are injured after they were shot inside a home Wednesday afternoon in Altgeld Gardens.

The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m. in the 13100 block of South Corliss Avenue.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the boy was shot in the torso and legs and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The man, 24, was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to police.

Police didn’t say if any arrests have been made but said detectives are still investigating the incident.

Wednesday’s shooting happened in the same block where a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon.

In Sunday’s shooting, Chicago police said the man was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition after an unknown person shot them.

Area Two Detectives are still investigating Sunday’s shooting. As of Wednesday afternoon, police haven’t announced any arrests.

Chicago police also haven’t said if there is any connection between the two shootings.