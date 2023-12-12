CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy and a 65-year-old man are dead after a shooting on the city’s Southwest Side.

Chicago police say the deadly shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3500 block of West 61st Place in Chicago Lawn.

According to police, the victims were standing outside in the area, when a grey vehicle approached and two men inside opened fire.

Officers say the 14-year-old boy, who has been identified as Juan Medina Jr., suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man, who has been identified as Mario Medina, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the vehicle was spotted fleeing westbound on 61st Place.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and police say an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information that could help authorities is asked to call CPD Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.