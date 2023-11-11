CHICAGO — A shooting on the Far South Side left a teen boy dead on Saturday afternoon, police say.

Officers say the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. in the 13000 block of South Drexel Avenue in the city’s Riverdale neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, a 17-year-old boy was injured after he was shot in the chest and the right arm by an unknown individual. The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say it is currently unclear what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

An investigation into the deadly shooting is now underway and authorities have not yet identified anyone involved.

Anyone with information that could help detectives in their investigation is asked to call Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8273.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.