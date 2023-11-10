CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the head on the West Side Friday morning.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to the 5000 block of West Madison Street in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood on reports of a shooting around 11 a.m. on Friday.

The 16-year-old was reportedly standing in a hallway when two offenders fired shots, hitting him in the back of the head and abdomen.

The teen was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No on has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.