CHICAGO — Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl on Chicago’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 72nd Street. Police said a group of kids were at a gathering when shots were fired by unknown offenders.

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where she later died.

A 15-year-old girl sustained a graze wound to the left arm and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.