CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was arrested Thursday in Little Village for four separate car jackings that happened in February and March in the 9th district.

The juvenile faces four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijackings with a firearm, and one felony count of unlawful restraint.

Chicago Police say the teen was responsible for the following incidents:

February 18 – 2000 block of S. Wells (male victim, 36)

February 19 – 2100 block of S. Princeton (female victim, 60)

February 21 – 200 block of W. 23rd Place (male victim, 27)

March 24 – 2300 block of S. Princeton (male victim, 35)

The teen is also charged with unlawful restraint of a 7-year-old girl for an incident that happened on February 27 in the 3600 block of S. Union.

Police say the teen was placed into custody without incident and charged accordingly.