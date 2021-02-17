Teen charged with two West Side carjackings, robbery attempt

Macro view of metal handcuffs on black wooden office table with selective focus effect. See also:

CHICAGO – Chicago police have arrested a juvenile offender, who the department says, is behind two carjackings and a robbery attempt in the city’s West Side.

Armed with a gun, authorities say the 17-year-old carjacked a 47-year-old man on Nov. 20, 2020. He is also linked to the attempted robbery of a 48-year-old man on Nov. 3. Both incidents occurred in the 1500 block of S. Spaulding in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

Police add that the teen also carjacked a 52-year-old woman in the 3900 block of W. Monroe in East Garfield Park on Dec. 7.

He is due in court Thursday.

