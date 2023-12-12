CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder of a 17-year-old girl who was shot and killed at a North Austin park.

Ashuntice Wilburn was at Galewood Park, located in the 5700 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue on Aug. 19.

The 17-year-old, who wanted to grow up to be a dental hygienist, was with a 16-year-old boy in the park when they were both shot. She was transported in critical condition and later died.

On Monday, a 16-year-old boy was arrested in the 2400 block of North Lockwood. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Wilburn was preparing to begin her senior year of high school.

“She wanted to be a dental hygienist,” said Patty Ringo, Ashuntice’s grandmother. “She helped me with all kinds of activities … She volunteered in the community, she was an exceptional person, [an] exceptional individual.”