CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a 39-year-old man in August, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened on Aug. 17 in the 4800 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to police. The is in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The boy was arrested Friday afternoon in the 4500 block of South Damen Avenue, according to police. He was scheduled to be in court on Saturday morning.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Jose Morales, 38, was killed in August when he was shot in the stomach while on the sidewalk.

Police did not identify the boy who was charged.