CHICAGO — A teen boy is facing several felony charges for his alleged role in an attempted carjacking and shooting on the city’s West Side that left a rideshare driver seriously injured.

According to Chicago police, the 16-year-old boy, who has not been identified due to his age, is facing four felony charges including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with the discharged firearm, armed robbery and attempted aggravated carjacking with a firearm.

Authorities say the charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 900 block of North Leclair Avenue in Austin on Jan. 3.

Police say the victim, a 51-year-old man who was working as a ride-share driver, was dropping off a fare when he was approached by three people who then allegedly proceeded to steal his phone and demand that he exit the vehicle. The victim refused to get out of the car and police say that is when one of the people in the group allegedly opened fire, striking the victim in the chest three times.

The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and authorities have not provided an update on his condition since the shooting.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after he was located in the 2000 block of North Leclaire Avenue on Thursday by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force.

Currently, it is unclear if the other two people who are believed to have been involved in the shooting have been taken into custody.