Teen charged in murder of 14-year-old boy in Morgan Park

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in a Morgan Park triple shooting last month, according to police.

The teen was arrested on Thursday in the 1100 block of West 112th Place when he was identified as the assailant in a Morgan Park triple shooting on September 29 in the 11000 block of South Bishop Street.

A 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were also injured in the shooting.

The teen was charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.