CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after a father was killed this past summer in a CTA Red Line shooting on the South Side.

According to police, authorities located the teen in Georgia. He was extradited to Chicago and now faces a felony count of first-degree murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mother mourns the loss of son killed in CTA Red Line shooting

On Aug. 6, around 2 a.m. near the 79th Street CTA station, two males approached 29-year-old Diunte Moon, who was riding the Red Line home after working his security shift at Millennium Park.

Moon, a father to a 7-year-old girl, was shot twice and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

“I would always tell him, be safe,” said the victim’s mother, Kina Moon, to WGN News days after the shooting.

Chicago police released surveillance video of the two suspects.

Police did not disclose if a second suspect is still wanted in connection with the deadly shooting.

The juvenile appeared in bond court on Wednesday.